KNOW HIM? Man Wanted For Assault At Phillipsburg Wawa

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
The man pictured above is accused of assaulting a victim at the Phillipsburg Wawa around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 26.
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an assault at Wawa in Phillipsburg.

The man — pictured above — is accused of assaulting a victim at the Phillipsburg Wawa around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 26.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information about the assault or the man’s identity is asked to call the Phillipsburg Police Department at 908-835-2002 or send an email to Patrolman Widemond at mwidemond@pburg.org. All tips can remain anonymous.

