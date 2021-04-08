Contact Us
KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info In Warren County Dunkin’ Donuts Incident

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Dunkin' Donuts on Route 22 West
Dunkin' Donuts on Route 22 West Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Warren County are seeking the public’s help investigating an incident that occurred at a local Dunkin’ Donuts shop on Monday.

The incident occurred at the 853 Route 22 West location around 4:45 p.m., Lopatcong Township Police said.

Officers are attempting to identify the individuals involved in the incident, in which additional details were not released.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Ptl. Petrella at 908-859-1212 or email petrellac@lopatcongtwp.com.

