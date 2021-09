Police in Phillipsburg are seeking information and surveillance footage following a string of overnight car burglaries.

A number of vehicles were burglarized on Vulcanite Avenue in Alpha between Wednesday night and Thursday, Phillipsburg Police said.

“Please check your cameras for any suspicious activity in this time frame,” police added.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call (908) 835-2002.

