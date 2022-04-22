Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Pre-Dawn DWI Driver Registers .25 BAC In Fiery Garbage Truck Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Impaired Driver Fled Warren County Crash Scene With Infant In Car, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Water Street in Independence Township
Water Street in Independence Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An impaired driver was charged after fleeing the scene of a Warren County crash with an infant in the car, authorities said.

Nicole Victoria, of Montclair, was involved in a crash on Water Street in Independence Township shortly before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Victoria, 39, then drove away and was found in a driveway about half a mile north of the crash scene, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation found that Victoria was impaired and had been driving with an infant in the car, authorities said.

Victoria was arrested and charged with child endangerment and several vehicle offenses. She was released pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.