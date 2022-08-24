ID Sought For Suspect In Delaware Water Gap Car Burglary Spree, Tens Of Thousands In Theft: NPS

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a spree of car burglaries and tens of thousands of dollars' worth of theft in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

The individual pictured above was identified as a person of interest in a spree of break-ins of cars parked at various trailheads over the past month, US Park Rangers at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area said on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The person stole purses and wallets containing cash and credit cards which were then used for fraudulent purchases totaling tens of thousands of dollars, the rangers said.

The photo was taken from surveillance footage captured at a Stroudsburg, PA retail store as the suspect used stolen credit cards connected to the break-ins, authorities said.

“As always, it is never a good idea to leave valuables in your vehicle, especially in plain sight, when visiting the park,” said Chief Ranger Eric Lisnik.

“Unfortunately, not everyone who visits the park has the best intentions in mind and many of these break-ins have been crimes of opportunity where valuables have been left in plain sight in vehicles with only a glass window to protect them. While rangers investigate these recent incidents, we want to warn visitors against making themselves easy targets for criminals while visiting the park.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call or text the tipline at 888-653-0009​, submit a tip online, or send an email to nps_isb@nps.gov​.

