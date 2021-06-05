Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Woman, 49, Charged For Calling In Bogus Gas Station Bomb Threat

Valerie Musson
ExxonMobil on Route 22 in Lebanon
ExxonMobil on Route 22 in Lebanon Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 49-year-old Hunterdon County woman is facing several charges after calling in a bogus bomb threat at a local gas station last week, authorities said.

Gina Jamieson, of Tewksbury Township, is accused of calling 911 about a bomb threat at the ExxonMobil on Route 22 in Lebanon on April 29, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint release with Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo and New Jersey State Police Perryville Station Commander Lt. Ed Moore.

A search of the area “proved negative for any incendiary devices,” Williams said.

A follow-up investigation led to Jamieson’s arrest on May 5 with charges for second-degree false public alarm and fourth-degree misuse of 911.

Jamieson was being held at the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

