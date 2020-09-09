Hunterdon County Man Trapped By Industrial Lawn Mower Breaks Leg

A man using an industrial lawn mower in Hunterdon County broke his leg after the machine slid down a hill, tipped over and trapped him Wednesday morning, state police said.

The incident occurred at a residence on Old Schoolhouse Road in Bethlehem Township around 8:45, Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The man was able to free himself from under the mower and was transported to St. Luke’s with a suspected broken leg and other non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

