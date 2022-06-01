Hunterdon County Man Admits Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old man from Hunterdon County has admitted guilt in the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, authorities announced.

Jose E. Vasquez, of Readington Township, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault before Hunterdon County Superior Court Judge H. Matthew Curry on Jan. 5, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

He was charged in February 2020. The state will recommend a sentence of 10 years in state prison.

Due to the No Early Release Act, Vasquez will be required to serve 8 ½ years before being eligible for parole. Upon his release, Vasquez will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life.

Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Daniels and Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Herda represented the state. Vasquez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2022.

