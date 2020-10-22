Hunterdon County K-9 Officer Tracks Missing 14-Year-Old Through Woods

A Hunterdon County K-9 Officer lead police through the woods to track down a missing 14-year-old last week, authorities said.

The Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company in Asbury was called to search for the missing teen in a wooded area toward the outskirts of Frenchtown in Kingwood Township shortly before 8 p.m. Oct 14, the department said on Facebook.

K-9 Officer Nash used the missing teen’s clothes to pick up a scent, leading police through the woods and to an electric fence, authorities said.

A few minutes later, the teen emerged from the woods where Nash was stopped, following officers’ lights and sirens to safety, police said.

“K-9 Officer Nash was dead on the trail,” the department said. “Great work Officer Nash, another happy ending.”

“Thank you to all who continue to support us; nights like this make it all worth it. Another person home safe with their family.”

