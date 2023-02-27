Contact Us
Hackettstown Lowe's Panhandler Charged

Jon Craig
Lowe's Home Improvement
Lowe's Home Improvement Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

An accused panhandler was charged over the weekend outside Lowe's Home Improvement in Hackettstown.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 7:27 a.m., Hackettstown police responded to 217 Mountain Ave, for a report of a man asking people outside Lowe's for money, police said.

The man was identified as Frank Vizthum, 53, of Hackettstown, police said.

He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Vizthum was then released pending a court appearance

