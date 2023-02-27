Hackettstown Lowe's Panhandler Charged

An accused panhandler was charged over the weekend outside Lowe's Home Improvement in Hackettstown.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 7:27 a.m., Hackettstown police responded to 217 Mountain Ave, for a report of a man asking people outside Lowe's for money, police said.

The man was identified as Frank Vizthum, 53, of Hackettstown, police said.

He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Vizthum was then released pending a court appearance

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.