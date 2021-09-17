Former Phillipsburg HS Teacher, Coach Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy In Tenure Vote Coercion

A former Phillipsburg High School teacher pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy after threatening to release embarrassing information about a coworker to influence a tenure vote, authorities said.

David Post, a former math teacher and head wrestling coach at the school, was charged with conspiring with others to threaten to release embarrassing information about another school district employee “unless that employee took action consistent with his and other teachers’ demands to influence a tenure vote” on April 26, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Post pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal coercion.

As a result of his plea and the “considerable cooperation” he has provided with investigators, Post has been placed on probation and must participate in the pre-trial intervention program, Pfeiffer said.

The New Jersey State Police Official Corruption North Unit also assisted with the investigation.

