First Responders Treating Motorcyclist In Warren County Crash Find Hollow-Point Bullets, Gun

Valerie Musson
Mansfield Township Police
Mansfield Township Police Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police Department via Facebook

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was found with a loaded handgun and hollow-point bullets after he crashed into a guardrail in Mansfield Township, authorities charged.

Matthew J. Weaver of Washington crashed into a guardrail on Valley Road and sustained moderate injuries shortly after 12:10 p.m., Aug. 25, Mansfield Township police said in a release.

Police were called to the scene and discovered a loaded handgun in Weaver’s jacket pocket while tending to his injuries, authorities said.

Weaver was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun without a carry permit and possession of hollow-point bullets.

He was released pending a court appearance.

