Dynamite, Hand Grenade, Machete, Other Weapons Found In Warren County Man’s Home: Prosecutor

A Warren County man banned from owning weapons was found with a slew of firearms and explosives, including dynamite, a hand grenade, and a machete, authorities said.

Jason D. Fretz, 54, was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of court, and additional weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The investigation began in late December 2022 when authorities received a photograph from a “concerned citizen” allegedly showing Fretz with several firearms.

Detectives then found that Fretz was banned from owning weapons because a restraining order was previously filed against him.

Investigators carried out a search warrant on Fretz’s home on the 100 block of Sitgreaves Street in Phillipsburg, which allegedly turned up a hand grenade, dynamite, four air-powered guns, a switchblade knife, and another large-bladed knife. A machete was found in his vehicle, they said.

Fretz was being held pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.