Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DWI Driver Charged In Warren County Hit-Run

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 46 and Liberty Street
Route 46 and Liberty Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Warren County man had been drinking when he left the scene of a crash in Independence Township, authorities charged.

Rigoberto Rivera, 45,  left the scene of a crash on Route 517 in Independence Township shortly before 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Hackettstown police said in a release.

Officers stopped Rivera on Route 46 at Liberty Street and smelled an alcoholic odor coming from the vehicle, authorities said.

Rivera, of Independence Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath test, reckless driving and violation of touring privileges.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.