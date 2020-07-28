DWI Driver Charged In Warren County Hit-Run

A Warren County man had been drinking when he left the scene of a crash in Independence Township, authorities charged.

Rigoberto Rivera, 45, left the scene of a crash on Route 517 in Independence Township shortly before 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Hackettstown police said in a release.

Officers stopped Rivera on Route 46 at Liberty Street and smelled an alcoholic odor coming from the vehicle, authorities said.

Rivera, of Independence Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath test, reckless driving and violation of touring privileges.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.