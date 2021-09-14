Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Airlifted Following Crash With Tractor-Trailer On Rt. 78 In Warren County [UPDATE]

Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A driver was airlifted Tuesday afternoon following a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 78 in Warren County, state police said.

A passenger vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes near milepost 4.6 in Greenwich Township just after 2:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Goez said.

Two other occupants were uninjured, Goez said.

The crash remains under investigation.

