Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Double Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Serious Delays, Fluid Spill On Route 78: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Route 78 in Bethlehem Township
Route 78 in Bethlehem Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers spilled fluid on the roadway and serious delays on Route 78, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes west of Exit 11 to Route 614/Pattenburg Road in Bethlehem Township around 7 a.m. on Friday, July 8, according to 511NJ.

Two of three right lanes remained closed as of 9:40 a.m. with delays of around 40 minutes, the outlet said.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers and was upgraded to a HazMat incident, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

