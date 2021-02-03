Dead Livestock, Filthy Conditions: NJ Farmer Charged With Animal Cruelty For Slew Of Violations

Dozens of animals without access to pasture. A dead calf and chickens found among livestock. Metal objects on the ground where animals walk.

These are only some of the horrifying conditions that state officials discovered at one Mansfield man's farm, authorities said.

The 55-year-old farmer was facing numerous animal cruelty charges stemming from an investigation by the local humane law enforcement officer and New Jersey's Department of Agriculture, Mansfield police said.

Officials took note of the following violations during a Jan. 26 inspection, authorities said:

Heifers and calves with no access to pasture

Injured cow and bull not receiving treatment for injuries due to poor living conditions

Poor body conditions of more than 30 cows and one calf

Metal objects where cows walk

Water covering entire barn floor where animals are kept

Barbed wire fencing on ground where animals walk

Dead calf among living animals

Dead chickens among live chickens

Pigs with no access to water

Cows with access to only filthy water and no food.

The man — whose name was not immediately released — had previously been warned about the violations but failed to amend them for the next inspection, causing the conditions to worsen, police said.

He was charged two third-degree and two fourth-degree counts of animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court.

The department’s Humane Law Enforcement Officer and the NJ Department of Agriculture also assisted with the investigation, police said.

