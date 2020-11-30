DA: Ardmore Bookkeeper Spent $394K In Company Money On Plastic Surgery, NFL Tickets

An Ardmore bookkeeper is accused of using her employer's credit cards to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases, including plastic surgery, NFL tickets, airline tickets and more, authorities said.

Tiarah Brokenborough, 29, was charged with stealing more than $394,000 from Hynes Roofing and Siding, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Merion Township Police Superintendent Michael J. McGrath said.

John and Michelle Hynes, owners of Hynes Roofing and Siding, contacted the Lower Merion Police on March 14, to report that they had learned of a significant outstanding balance on a company American Express card that they thought had been closed 18 months earlier, Steele and McGrath said.

In their further review of the statements, the Hynes' found numerous airline tickets purchased in the name of their company bookkeeper, Tiarah Brokenborough, authorities said.

Police launched an investigation and found not only use of the American Express card, but other company credit cards, and the company's checking account from Oct. 1 2018 through March 2020, Steele and McGrath said.

Brokenborough used the company's credit cards and wrote unauthorized checks for vacation expenses and rent payments, spent more than $28,000 in StubHub tickets for 76ers, Flyers and Dallas Cowboys games and a Drake Concert, authorities said

She also paid a plastic surgeon $5,865 for liposuction and buttock augmentation, and charged the Hynes' company for car payments, fine dining expenses and other purchases, authorities said.

Brokenborough was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Karen Eisner Zucker, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured. Brokenborough was released pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 15, before Magisterial District Judge Michael P. Quinn.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Scott Frank Frame.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.