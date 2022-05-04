Crews Douse Pair Of I-80 Vehicle Fires Back-To-Back

Fire crews were called to two vehicle fires along Interstate 80 back-to-back on Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

Allamuchy fire station 91 was called to a report of a working fire on I-81 near mile marker 17 around 9:40 a.m. on Apr. 5, the department said in a release.

Upon arrival, the chief discovered the fire was in the rear of a dump truck and an additional engine was called, as explained in the release.

After the fire was extinguished and the scene was cleared, and Station 91 was leaving, it was dispatched back to I-80, this time for a vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 21, officials say.

When crews arrived they found "a fully involved BMW in the rest area," as stated in the release.

Two additional sets of crews were called to the scene and the fire was knocked down within minutes, officials say.

Fire crews were able to clear the scene around 11:10 a.m., the release concludes.

