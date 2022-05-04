Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crews Douse Pair Of I-80 Vehicle Fires Back-To-Back

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The two fire on Interstate 80.
The two fire on Interstate 80. Photo Credit: Facebook/Allamuchy fire department

Fire crews were called to two vehicle fires along Interstate 80 back-to-back on Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

Allamuchy fire station 91 was called to a report of a working fire on I-81 near mile marker 17 around 9:40 a.m. on Apr. 5, the department said in a release.

Upon arrival, the chief discovered the fire was in the rear of a dump truck and an additional engine was called, as explained in the release.

After the fire was extinguished and the scene was cleared, and Station 91 was leaving, it was dispatched back to I-80, this time for a vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 21, officials say.

When crews arrived they found "a fully involved BMW in the rest area," as stated in the release.

Two additional sets of crews were called to the scene and the fire was knocked down within minutes, officials say.

Fire crews were able to clear the scene around 11:10 a.m., the release concludes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.