Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Child Endangerment Charge For Warren County Man, 33, Who Left Toddler Alone Before, During Fire

Valerie Musson
A Warren County man accused of leaving a two-year-old boy in an apartment that later went up in flames has been charged with child endangerment, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Hackettstown Fire Department via Facebook

A Warren County man accused of leaving a two-year-old boy alone in an apartment that later went up in flames has been charged with child endangerment, authorities said.

The child was in the care of Delvin A. Montes-Funez, 33, who allegedly left him alone in an upstairs bedroom at 116 Main St. in Hackettstown before the building caught fire just before 1 p.m. on June 1, authorities said.

The boy was rescued by a Hackettstown Police officer who found him on the bed and carried him safely outside, authorities said.

Montes-Funez, of Hackettstown, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court.

