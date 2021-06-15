Child Endangerment Charge For Warren County Man, 33, Who Left Toddler Alone Before, During Fire

A Warren County man accused of leaving a two-year-old boy alone in an apartment that later went up in flames has been charged with child endangerment, authorities said.

The child was in the care of Delvin A. Montes-Funez, 33, who allegedly left him alone in an upstairs bedroom at 116 Main St. in Hackettstown before the building caught fire just before 1 p.m. on June 1, authorities said.

6/1/21 1st and 2nd alarms quickly requested on Main St Yesterday HFD responded to a report of flames coming from the... Posted by Hackettstown Fire Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The boy was rescued by a Hackettstown Police officer who found him on the bed and carried him safely outside, authorities said.

Montes-Funez, of Hackettstown, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court.

