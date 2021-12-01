Contact Us
BUSTED: Phillipsburg Man, 53, Charged With Selling Meth, Heroin: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police

A 53-year-old Phillipsburg man was charged with selling meth and heroin, authorities said.

Roland Bisher, of Hudson Street in Phillipsburg, was charged following a local three-month investigation into the sale of meth and heroin in Greenwich Township and Phillipsburg by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, officials said Wednesday.

Bisher was taken into custody during a Nov. 23 traffic stop in Phillipsburg, where he was found with heroin, meth, crack cocaine and $1,325 in cash, authorities said.

Bisher was charged with distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of crack cocaine.

He was released pending a future court appearance.

