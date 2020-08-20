Authorities: Victim Helps Hackettstown Police Nab Parsippany Car Burglar

A Parsippany man attempted to break into several vehicles at a Hackettstown apartment complex before fleeing when a victim spotted him, authorities charged.

Camilo A. Rodriguez, 39, tried to enter multiple vehicles parked at the River’s Edge Gardens Apartments on Mountain Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hackettstown police said in a release.

Rodriguez started running down Mountain Avenue when a victim spotted him, authorities said.

The victim caught up to Rodriguez on Route 57 and tried to confront him until police arrived, authorities said.

Rodriguez, who police say entered one vehicle but didn’t take anything, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was released pending an appearance in court.

