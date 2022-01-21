Allentown Man Gets 3 Years State Prison For Hunterdon County Bank Robbery

An Allentown man was sentenced to three years in New Jersey state prison for his role in a Hunterdon County bank robbery, authorities announced.

Felix Gil, 31, passed a note demanding money to a teller at TD Bank in Readington Township and fled with $500 in cash on June 30, 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

Gil plead guilty to third-degree theft on Nov. 19, 2021, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

In addition to a three-year state prison sentence, Gil is forbidden to have contact with the victims, authorities said.

He must also avoid the scene of the crime and pay restitution upon his release.

The investigation was conducted by the Readington Township Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

