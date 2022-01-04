Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: NJ FEDS: Miracle-Aspirin Investment Scam Sends Long Island Man To Prison For 4½ Years
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing NJ Man

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Steven Reside
Steven Reside Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/NJ State Police

NJ State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Hunterdon County man.

Steven Reside, 38, of East Amwell, was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, leaving his home in a 2011 silver Ford Focus with New Jersey license plate: M97LKA, state police said.

He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, jeans, and tortoise sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop "C” Kingwood Station Detective Bureau at 609-306-6320. Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.