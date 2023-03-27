9 Teens Charged With Aggravated Assault In Phillipsburg, Police Say

Nine teens were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy after an alleged attack involving Phillipsburg middle and high schoolers, authorities announced Monday.

The teens were walking from the schools before the alleged assault on Hudson Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release.

A total of nine juvenile were charged with third-degree counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Pfeiffer added.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and the Phillipsburg School District also assisted with the investigation, which remained ongoing. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.