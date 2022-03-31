Contact Us
Breaking News: SUV Rolls Into Ravine Off Garden State Parkway (PHOTOS)
4 Vehicles Destroyed As Car Carrier Goes Up In Flames On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

Four vehicles were destroyed as a car carrier went up in flames on Route 80, authorities said.
Four vehicles were destroyed as a car carrier went up in flames on Route 80, authorities said. Photo Credit: Hope Volunteer Fire Department - Station 38 Fire via Facebook

Four vehicles were destroyed as a car carrier went up in flames on Route 80, authorities said.

The carrier caught fire near milepost 14 in Frelinghuysen on the evening of Tuesday, March 29, according to the Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

Engine 38-63, tanker 38-71, and rescue engine 38-62 made quick work of the blaze, while additional manpower was also called to the scene, the department said.

Ultimately, four out of the eight vehicles atop the car carrier were saved, the department said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

