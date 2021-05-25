2 Jailed After Pointing Illegal Handgun At Cyclists In Warren County, Police Say

Two suspects were jailed after pointing a handgun at a pair of cyclists in Warren County, police said.

Police responding to a May 13 report of a handgun being flashed and pointed at two cyclists on River Road in Pohatcong Township conducted a felony traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, a 4-door BMW with a Pennsylvania registration.

Zachary Miller, of Stroudsburg, PA, and Zackaree Talbert, of Phillipsburg, were detained while a handgun was recovered from under the driver’s seat during a search, police said.

Miller, 24, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, prohibited large-capacity magazine and aggravated assault (pointing a firearm), police said.

Talbert, 25, was charged with accomplice liability and creating a hazard.

Both suspects were being held at the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.

