Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Feds, Locals Smash Burglary Crew That Targeted Asians In NJ, PA
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Jailed After Pointing Illegal Handgun At Cyclists In Warren County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Pohatcong Township Police
Pohatcong Township Police Photo Credit: Pohatcong Township Police via Facebook

Two suspects were jailed after pointing a handgun at a pair of cyclists in Warren County, police said.

Police responding to a May 13 report of a handgun being flashed and pointed at two cyclists on River Road in Pohatcong Township conducted a felony traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, a 4-door BMW with a Pennsylvania registration.

Zachary Miller, of Stroudsburg, PA, and Zackaree Talbert, of Phillipsburg, were detained while a handgun was recovered from under the driver’s seat during a search, police said.

Miller, 24, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, prohibited large-capacity magazine and aggravated assault (pointing a firearm), police said.

Talbert, 25, was charged with accomplice liability and creating a hazard.

Both suspects were being held at the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.