2 Arrests Made In Hackettstown Drug Investigations

Separate drug investigations in Warren County resulted in the arrests of two people.

Yasin Carraway-Murphy, 31, of Irvington, was arrested by members of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 27 following a four-week investigation into the alleged distribution of drugs, authorities said.

Carraway-Murphy was charged with the distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

He was released on a complaint summons pending a court hearing, the prosecutor's office said.

Justin Vandermark, 27, of Hackettstown, was arrested by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 28 after a five-week investigation into apparent drug distribution, authorities said.

Vandermark was charged with distribution of heroin, intent to distribute heroin, and distribution of heroin within 1000 feet of a school, the county prosecutor's office said.

He was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion.

