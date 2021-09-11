Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: HELP SOUGHT: Video Shows Vandal Tearing Down Pride Flag At Wayne Church
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Arrests Made In Hackettstown Drug Investigations

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Hackettstown police
Hackettstown police Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department/Facebook

Separate drug investigations in Warren County resulted in the arrests of two people.

Yasin Carraway-Murphy, 31, of Irvington, was arrested by members of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 27 following a four-week investigation into the alleged distribution of drugs, authorities said.

Carraway-Murphy was charged with the distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

He was released on a complaint summons pending a court hearing, the prosecutor's office said.

Justin Vandermark, 27, of Hackettstown, was arrested by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 28 after a five-week investigation into apparent drug distribution, authorities said.

Vandermark was charged with distribution of heroin, intent to distribute heroin, and distribution of heroin within 1000 feet of a school, the county prosecutor's office said.

He was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.