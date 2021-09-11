2 Arrests Made In Hackettstown Drug Investigations

Separate drug investigations in Warren County resulted in the arrests of two people.
Yasin Carraway-Murphy, 31, of Irvington, was arrested by members of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 27 following a four-week investigation into the alleged distribution of drugs, authorities said.
Carraway-Murphy was charged with the distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
He was released on a complaint summons pending a court hearing, the prosecutor's office said.
Justin Vandermark, 27, of Hackettstown, was arrested by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 28 after a five-week investigation into apparent drug distribution, authorities said.
Vandermark was charged with distribution of heroin, intent to distribute heroin, and distribution of heroin within 1000 feet of a school, the county prosecutor's office said.
He was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion.
