1 Dead, Homeowner Critical, Driver Hurt When Airborne Pickup Slams Through 2nd Floor Of House

Cecilia Levine
Tyler Balog
Tyler Balog Photo Credit: Tyler Balog Facebook

A 24-year-old man was dead, a 27-year-old driver hurt and a homeowner was critical when the pickup truck the two men were riding in went airborne and into the second-floor bedroom of a Route 57 home in Washington Township (Warren County) Sunday, LehighValleyLive reports.

Speed and alcohol were believed to have been factors of the crash, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer told the outlet, noting the crash scene was one of the worst his office has ever seen.

John Nunn was driving eastbound in the red Dodge Ram when he tried passing two other cars, lost control, hit a mailbox and a stone pillar as the truck went into the house around 3:30 a.m., the outlet says citing Pfeiffer. Photos from the scene show the truck facing upward into the hole exposing the bedroom.

Nunn suffered minor injuries while his passenger, Tyler Balog, was pronounced dead, and a homeowner was airlifted in critical condition, Pfeiffer said.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

