Parsippany Man Sexually Assaulted Dementia Patient While Working As Home Health Aide: Police

Dilshod Umarkhanov, 60, of Parsippany, was charged with aggravated sexual contact, endangering an injured victim and simple assault, Hanover Police said Monday, May 15.

The charges were filed on Thursday, May 11 after the victim’s daughter reported to investigators that her father, a non-verbal dementia patient who has two home health aides, “had recently been pointing to his groin and face area but she did not understand what he was trying to tell her but it appeared as if he was in pain but no bruises or cuts were observed," according to police.

The victim’s daughter also told police that she received phone a call from the other aide on Wednesday, May 10 stating that he “heard screaming” and had witnessed Umarkhanov “pushing and punching the victim while restraining him,” investigators allege.

The victim’s daughter then set up a hidden camera, which captured Umarkhanov “striking the victim in his genitals and face area.”

Umarkhanov, who had been working as a caretaker for the victim for about four months, was arrested and taken to the Morris County Jail pending court.

