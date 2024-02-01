Parents Brawl At Warren County Wrestling Meet (Video)

A bench-clearing brawl broke out between parents during a wrestling meet at Phillipsburg High School in Lopatcong Township. The brouhaha was shared on both YouTube and Twitter.

During a match between Anderson Diaz and Alexander Finklestein, two parents start going at it, as efforts to hold them back are in vain. More people got involved, leading to one man getting kicked in the head. The match between Diaz and Finklestein was stopped as referees tried to restore order.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or if any arrests were made. The Warren County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

