PA Driver Of Disabled Car Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash In NJ: State Police

At 4:16 a.m., troopers responded to Route 80 west in Knowlton Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. A Nissan SUV became disabled in the right lane of travel and a Hino box truck collided with the rear of the vehicle, Lebron said.

Pasqual Franco, an East Stroudsburg resident and the driver of the Nissan, died in the crash, Lebron said. The driver of the Hino and passenger of the Nissan both sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

