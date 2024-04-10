What started as a five-acre wildfire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 along Old Mine Road spread to nearly 34 acres and was visible along Route 80 in Warren County.

Dubbed the "Old Mine Wildfire," the blaze originated on National Park Service property and is believed to be human caused, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, New Jersey Forest Fire Service announced that the wildfire was fully contained.

Two firefighters were treated for heat related injuries Tuesday, April 9 during initial attack. Both were treated at the scene, were released, and are doing well.

Forest Fire Service and National Park Service crews will continue to monitor the fire area for the next several days.

