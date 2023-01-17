Warren County Native Wesley Allen, Jr. Dies At 29

Wesley F. Allen, Jr. of Warren County died on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the age of 29.

Born in Phillipsburg, Wesley went to Warren Hills Regional High School, his obituary says. He had also attended Missionary Alliance Church.

Wesley was known for embracing hobbies matching his adventurous spirit like four-wheeling, motorcycling, and trucking. He also loved spending time with his family and working on the family farm.

Wesley is survived by his beloved parents, mother, Roberta Willard; father, Wesley F. Allen, Sr. and wife Diana Allen; sister Kyra Dalrymple; cousins Richie and Kelsey Rhinehart; as well as several extended family members that will cherish his memory forever.

Wesley’s memorial was held at Knoll-DeVoe Funeral Home in Washington on Monday, Jan. 16.

Donations can be made in Wesley’s loving memory to Freedom House to provide assistance to those in recovery.

Click here for the full obituary of Wesley F. Allen, Jr.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.