Services Set For Zoey McClain, Beloved Woman Killed In North Jersey Crash Caused By Deer At 19

Funeral services have been set for Zoey Covello McClain, the beloved 19-year-old woman who was killed after a deer caused a two-car crash in North Jersey over the weekend.

A Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound on Route 94 when it struck a deer and veered into the northbound lanes near milepost 15.1 in Fredon, fatally striking Zoey, who was in the passenger’s seat of a Honda Civic, just after 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, DailyVoice.com previously reported.

Zoey, of Columbia, spent her childhood in the mountains making memories with her loving family, where she became a National Ski Patroller alongside her sisters, Kayla, Derika, and Aleya, her obituary says.

She later attended Nutley High School and quickly became a star softball player.

But she never stopped spending plenty of time embracing her love of the great outdoors by skiing, snowmobiling, and fishing.

Zoey was an aspiring dental hygienist and got great fulfillment from helping others. She spent her free time with her loving and caring boyfriend and “partner in crime,” Alexander Schwenke, and the pair had a knack for restoring old vehicles and furniture.

In addition to her sisters and boyfriend, Zoey is survived by her father, Doug and Kristina McClain; her mother, Susan and Mike Turso; brother, Dean Turso; as well as several extended family members and close friends who will carry her lasting memory in their hearts and souls forever.

Zoey’s memorial visitation will be held at Newbaker Funeral Home in Blairstown from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 with memorial services from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“She was and continues to be a beacon of light for her family, friends, and anyone who met her,” reads Zoey’s obituary.

