‘Nicest Person In The World:’ Hackettstown HS Grad, Talented Bowler Dies Unexpectedly, 28

Hackettstown High School graduate and talented bowler Brian Patrick Waas died unexpectedly at at St. Barnabas Medical Center on Monday, April 18. He was 29.

Born in Livingston, Brian graduated from Hackettstown High School in 2011, his obituary and social media pages say.

Brian was a 21-year-golfer and a 10-season bowler with a 204 average, his page says.

Brian leaves behind his loving parents, George F. and Linda (Moufang) Waas, III; grandmother, Barbara Waas; grandfather, Richard Moufang; godparents, Sue and Ray Freaney; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on social media:

“He was the nicest person in the world, at least that I have ever met,” writes Jamie McCoy. “He had a joy about him that made you just love running into him any time.”

Brian’s funeral mass was held at St. Raphael’s Parish on E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Livingston on Tuesday, April 26.

Donations can be made in Brian’s memory to Els Foundation for Autism or Asperger/Autism Network (AANE).

“They say life is too short; in this case they are absolutely correct,” writes McCoy.

“I will miss him every day I have left. We all will. Love you Brian.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Brian Patrick Waas.

