Devoted Mom, Phillipsburg HS Grad Leslie Miller Dies Suddenly At Age 35

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Devoted mother and Phillipsburg High School graduate Leslie Marie Miller died suddenly on Dec. 15. She was 35.
Devoted mother and Phillipsburg High School graduate Leslie Marie Miller died suddenly on Dec. 15. She was 35.

Miller worked as a beautician throughout Phillipsburg and Easton after graduating from Empire Beauty School, her obituary says.

Miller had also been employed with her family at Phillipsburg’s Ice Cream Junction and lived in Long Branch at the time of her death, according to her memorial and social media pages.

Miller, a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Phillipsburg, is remembered for her endless creative and artistic soul. She loved drawing, writing in her journal, nature, astrology, and animals — especially owls, her obituary says.

Above all, Miller is remembered as a loving and devoted mother to her son, Digby Jones.

In addition to her son, Miller is survived by his father, Bradley; grandparents, Jane Miller and Earl and Lynn Houghton; a brother, Eric Miller; a step-brother, Ian Miller; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Miller’s memorial was being postponed due to the pandemic.

Donations can be made in Miller’s memory to her son, Digby, via a check made payable to Frank H. Miller, Jr. and sent in care of Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home, 289 South Main St, Phillipsburg.

Click here to view the full obituary of Leslie Marie Miller.

