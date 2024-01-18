NJ School Closings: These Districts Have Early Dismissals Ahead Of Snow Storm

Parts of the state could see up to six inches of snow, expected to begin falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The following districts have early dismissals:

Cranford

Dumont

Hackensack

Hanover Park Regional HS

Marlboro

Millburn

Mountainside

Oradell

Pompton Lakes

Roselle Park

Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Totowa

Warren

Watchung/Watchung Hills Regional

Wayne

Westfield

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

