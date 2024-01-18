Overcast 24°

NJ School Closings: These Districts Have Early Dismissals Ahead Of Snow Storm

School districts across New Jersey have begun announcing schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 19, ahead of the second snow storm of the week.

These New Jersey districts have altered schedules Friday, Jan. 19.

 Photo Credit: stoneyridgefarmky Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
Parts of the state could see up to six inches of snow, expected to begin falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The following districts have early dismissals:

  • Cranford
  • Dumont
  • Hackensack
  • Hanover Park Regional HS
  • Marlboro
  • Millburn
  • Mountainside
  • Oradell
  • Pompton Lakes
  • Roselle Park
  • Scotch Plains-Fanwood
  • Totowa
  • Warren
  • Watchung/Watchung Hills Regional
  • Wayne
  • Westfield

This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

