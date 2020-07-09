Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren County Authorities Seek Owner Of Dog Rescued By Hero Officer In Kayak (VIDEO)

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Chief Thomas Cicerelle along with Officers Dallas Overko and John Kuligowski and Akela. Photo Credit: Wash Twp PD
Officer John Kuligowski and Akela Photo Credit: Wash Twp PD

Every dog has its day -- just ask Akela.

The gray boxer/mastiff mix who narrowly escaped being hit by a car then ran to a nearby pound had to be rescued by police in Washington Township Wednesday (scroll down for videos).

Akela was in mucky waters and tangled in weeds -- her owner nowhere to be found -- when Police Chief Thomas Cicerelle along with Officers Dallas Overko and John Kuligowski arrived.

A neighbor who lived near the pond at Brass Castle Road and Jonestown Road had called police.

Cicerelle and Overko borrowed a kayak from a nearby neighbor and worked together to tie a K9 training ball to the end of a long leash and throw it to Kuligowski, who was in the pond and used the leash to bring Akela to shore, NJ.com reports.

Officer John Kuligowski rescues Akela

Wash Twp PD

Officer John Kuligowski helps Akela to shore.

Wash Twp PD

“It was a very heroic rescue,” Lt. John Kaufmann told NJ.com. “The dog was definitely stuck in something. Officer Kuligowski said at one point she wasn’t moving, her leg was stuck in vegetation.”

The pup was unharmed and in “high spirits” after the rescue, and has since been turned over to Animal Control Solutions, authorities said.

Akela’s owners have not yet been found. Anyone who knows or may have contact with her owners is asked to call Animal Control Solutions at 908-722-1271 or contact Washington Township Police.

