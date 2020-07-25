Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Point Pleasant Woman With Young Daughter Charged With Downloading Child Porn
News

UPDATE: Winning $124M Lottery Ticket Sold In Hudson County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
110 Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne
110 Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne Photo Credit: Google Maps

We have a winner! 

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Hudson County, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Saturday afternoon.

The ticket from Friday night's drawing is worth $124 million -- $100.8 million cash -- was purchased from Brenda’s Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne.

The lucky ticket matched all six numbers. The white balls were 8, 33, 39, 54 and 58, and the gold Mega Ball was 17. 

In February, a ticket worth $202 million was sold in Edison. Two months later, a $190 million Powerball ticket was sold in Piscataway.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.