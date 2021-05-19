Two Within A Month: Second Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

Another raccoon in Hunterdon County has tested positive for the rabies virus, local health officials said Tuesday.

This time, the raccoon was found near Church, Phillips, and Riegelsville Roads in Holland Township, the Hunterdon County Health Department said.

Anyone who may have had contact with the raccoon between April 30 and May 13 is encouraged to contact their primary care physician or the Hunterdon County Medical Center Emergency Room to discuss possible exposure concerns and the need for post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.

“It is important to remember not to pick up stray animals at any time,” health officials said. “Saliva from infected animals should be considered infectious.”

This is the second time in a month that a raccoon has tested positive for the virus in Hunterdon County.

Owners of cats, dogs and livestock should be vaccinated against the virus through their veterinarian or a municipal rabies clinic, officials said.

Click here for a listing of upcoming free rabies clinics.

