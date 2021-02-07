Report: Charges Cleared For Phillipsburg Police Officer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Criminal charges have been cleared for a Phillipsburg police officer accused of sexual misconduct, authorities said Thursday.

Officer William Lance, who has been with the department for 18 years, was jailed on charges of official misconduct and criminal sexual contact June 8 after a resident made the accusations against him in a social media post stating, “Officer Lance is A PERV.”

According to court records, Lance called the 20-year-old victim over to his patrol car at Wawa before he “exposed his erect penis and he grabbed her arm and placed her hand on his penis” in August 2019.

Lance then told the woman, “You better not f***** tell anyone,” the court records said.

Despite the alleged crime being corroborated by an account from the woman’s mother as well as a witness who was in her car at the time, accuser Dynajah L. Greene, now 22, “yielded information concerning her false allegations against my client,” Lance’s attorney, Don Souders, told LehighValleyLive.

“There were evidential issues that arose in the case which have resulted in a situation in which the state believes it will not be able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer told the outlet. “As a result the charges are being dismissed.”

