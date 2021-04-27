Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

A raccoon in Hunterdon County has tested positive for the rabies virus, local health officials said Tuesday.

The raccoon was found near Madison Avenue in Raritan Township, the Hunterdon County Health Department said.

Anyone who may have had contact with the raccoon between April 10 and April 24 is encouraged to contact their primary care physician or the Hunterdon County Medical Center Emergency Room to discuss possible exposure concerns and the need for post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.

Owners of cats, dogs and livestock should be vaccinated against the virus through their veterinarian or a municipal rabies clinic, officials said.

