Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold in Hunterdon County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hunterdon County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Saturday’s drawing was sold at 7-Eleven at 99 Rt. 31 in Flemington.

The winning numbers were: 07, 15, 21, 33, and 62 . The Red Power Ball was 23 , and the Multiplier number was 02 .

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $110 million , and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, March 11.

