PHOTOS: Warren County Fire Department Rescues Sleeping Fawn From Underneath Resident’s Car

“It’s not always about fires,” said a Warren County fire department whose members safely rescued and relocated a sleeping fawn from underneath a local resident’s car.

The resident called the Allamuchy Fire Department for help after noticing the fawn shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

It's not always about fires. Today, shortly after 9:30am, the Allamuchy Fire Department was requested for assistance in... Posted by Allamuchy Fire Dept. on Friday, May 21, 2021

Assistant Fire Chief Rick Lomanaco safely pulled the small fawn from under the vehicle and placed it underneath a nearby deck for its mother to find, the department said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.