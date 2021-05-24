Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

PHOTOS: Warren County Fire Department Rescues Sleeping Fawn From Underneath Resident’s Car

Valerie Musson
“It’s not always about fires,” said a Warren County fire department whose members safely rescued and relocated a sleeping fawn from underneath a local resident’s car. Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Dept. via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Dept. via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Dept. via Facebook

“It’s not always about fires,” said a Warren County fire department whose members safely rescued and relocated a sleeping fawn from underneath a local resident’s car.

The resident called the Allamuchy Fire Department for help after noticing the fawn shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief Rick Lomanaco safely pulled the small fawn from under the vehicle and placed it underneath a nearby deck for its mother to find, the department said.

