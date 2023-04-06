Phillipsburg Mom's Terminal Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Wave Of Community Support

The Phillipsburg community is showing its support to a local mom and her children following a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

Leslie London has been out of work for months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that eventually spread into her organs and bones, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical bills and other expenses in late March.

“Leslie has a very aggressive form of terminal cancer,” reads the campaign. “She is in Morristown Hospital for the time being and we would like to have the funds to support her children & her.”

Meanwhile, Leslie’s disability income was cut off six weeks after having surgery, campaign creator Anna Grieco confirmed in an update on Saturday, April 2.

“She needs help right now,” Grieco writes. “We are her family, we love her with every fiber and our grandchildren need all the support we can give them…She is a mom and always put her kids first before herself…”

Leslie’s children participate in baseball, basketball, and cheering with Steel Hill in the Phillipsburg School District, Grieco added.

“We are now raising this so her family has the funds to have a proper funeral and buy a plot she has no life insurance also anything else that is needed to support her children and a grandson that is on the way this summer.”

More than $3,700 had been raised in less than 10 days with a top donation of $500 by Jordan Piazza.

“She has had some good days [these] past few days and is ONE HELL OF A STRONG WOMAN AND A FIGHTER,” Grieco writes in the update. “She has really awesome Doctors and Nurses caring for her.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Leslie London - Strickland’ on GoFundMe.

