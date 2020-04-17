Officials: Increase In Vandalism, Littering At Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area officials are seeing an increase in the number of illegal dumping and vandalism incidences throughout the park in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

A total of 13 incidents of vandalism have been reported at the park so far this year, which include breaking windows and doors, cutting locks, marking graffiti and causing other property damage — up from just two incidents during the same period last year, officials said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Several incidents of household trash being dumped in the park, including furniture and building supplies, have also been reported, officials said.

“These incidents damage park resources and they take staff away from other important duties that serve the public,” the post read.

“The park needs your eyes and ears to help solve and stop these crimes against the park, its resources, and the public who owns them.”

Though the park is equipped with surveillance cameras, they “can only capture so much,” officials said in the post.

Park officials urge anyone with information that could help with the investigation of these incidents to contact the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 , submit a tip online at https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm or send an email to nps_isb@nps.gov .

“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” said officials.

