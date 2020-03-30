Local Students Donate PPE To Hunterdon Medical Center

One high school in Hunterdon County has donated several boxes of gloves and more than 1,600 surgical masks to a local medical center in the last week alone, reports say.

Hunterdon Medical Center received 45 boxes of gloves and approximately 1,600 surgical masks from Hunterdon Central High School, where they had been stored as surplus supples from health offices throughout the district.

The PPE supplies come as part of a statewide movement to donate critical medical gear to facilities in need.

“Our community always comes together to face challenges,” said Hunterdon Central Superintendent Jeffrey Moore.

“Hunterdon Central will offer whatever it can to assist the county-wide response to the coronavirus.”

Hunterdon Healthcare has an ongoing need for other PPE supplies including eye goggles, surgical gloves, N95 masks, sterile gowns, washable footwear and video baby monitors as well as and food donations for staff members.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to contact the Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation at (908) 788-6141 to arrange a drop-off.

