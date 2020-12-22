Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

News

JACKPOT: Pick-6 Lottery Ticket Worth $6.7 Million Sold In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Lambertville Fine Food & Flowers on Bridge Street
Lambertville Fine Food & Flowers on Bridge Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Jackpot! A Pick-6 lottery ticket worth a whopping $6.7 million was sold in Hunterdon County.

A ticket matching all six numbers for Monday’s drawing was sold at Lambertville Fine Food & Flowers on Bridge Street, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 08, 13, 24, 26, 28 and 33. The XTRA Multiplier was: 02.

The lucky ticket holder will take home the $6.7 million annuity jackpot — a cash value of more than $5.7 million, officials said.

The Pick-6 jackpot has reset to $2 million, and the next drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 24.

