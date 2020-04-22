Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hunterdon County Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies

Valerie Musson
A skunk tested positive for rabies in Tewksbury Township, health officials said.
A skunk tested positive for rabies in Tewksbury Township, health officials said. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The animal was located in the vicinity of Fox Hill Road and tested positive for rabies on Monday, April 21, officials said.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the skunk between April 2 and April 16 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal can be considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website .

